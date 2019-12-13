Jordan Bohannon Raffling Shoes to Raise Money for Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon left his mark on the Cy-Hawk basketball rivalry Thursday night during his final game at Hilton Coliseum.

After Iowa's 84-68 win over Iowa State, Bohannon left his shoes on the court, with the message, "To ISU, thanks for the memz."

Bohannon announced on Twitter Friday that those shoes will now be used for a good cause. Fans can purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win the shoes, and all proceeds raised will be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

"More tickets you buy the more of a chance to get the shoes. Every single penny will be donated to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital," Bohannon wrote on Twitter.

Fans can purchase a raffle ticket from the Venmo account: @JbolSUMemzShoes

Alright y’all. The shoes are going to be raffled off. $10 per ticket. More tickets you buy the more of a chance to get the shoes. Every single penny will be donated to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. Venmo is @JboISUMemzShoes . #FTK — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) December 14, 2019

Bohannon still has yet to announce whether he will try and finish the season or apply for a medical redshirt. He had hip surgery in the offseason and has already played ten games this season, which is the limit if he wants eligibility next season.