× Suspected Gunman in July Urbandale Shooting Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A man wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a July shooting in Urbandale has been arrested.

Forty-year-old Shermar Barry is also charged with willful injury and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was booked into the Polk County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Barry is accused of shooting Kyee Handson outside an Urbandale apartment building in the 7600 block of Camelot Dr. on July 28th. Handson was shot in the right thigh.

The woman believed to be the getaway driver in the shooting, 36-year-old Kristal Ridley, was arrested back in August. She is charged with attempted murder and aiding and abetting. Police say she admitted to being at the scene and driving the vehicle used in the shooting.