WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The nine Iowans part of the group Channel 13 calls “The Deciders” all think their top priority is to choose a Democratic nominee who has the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump.

But how do you measure a candidate's electability? The Deciders debated this question and looked at which Democratic candidates they think are best positioned to defeat the president in 2020.