UNI Falls to James Madison 17-0 in FCS Quarterfinals

James Madison safety D'Angelo Amos (24) strips the ball away from Northern Iowa running back Tyler Hoosman (32) for a fumble during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the NCAA college Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Virginia — Northern Iowa’s playoff run came to an end Friday, losing to James Madison 17-0 in the FCS quarterfinals.

For the second week in a row, Northern Iowa’s defense kept the game close, but the Panther offense wasn’t able to break through. No. 2 James Madison kept Northern Iowa’s offense in check, holding the Panthers to just 114 total yards.

Northern Iowa struggled both passing and running. Quarterback Will McElvain completed 12 of 30 passes for 114 yards. Running back Trevor Allen rushed for just 17 yards on ten carries. McElvain rushed for -25 yards on eight attempts.

The Panthers finish the season 10-5 overall.

James Madison moves on to the semifinals and will face the winner of Montana and Weber State.

