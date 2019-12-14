Centsable Health: Freezer Friendly Ribeye Philly Cheesesteaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Freezer meals can make your meal prep much simpler! Fareway's Whitney Hemmer shares one of her favorite freezer meals and how to pull it together.

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteaks (freezer friendly)

Makes 4 servings

Total time: varies

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 small onion, sliced

2 (8 ounce) ribeye steaks, thinly sliced

¼ tsp. seasoned salt

To serve:

4 buns, any kind

4 slices provolone cheese

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté peppers and onions for about 5 minutes or until they begin to soften. Remove from skillet. Season steak slices with seasoned salt and add to skillet. Sear for 2 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

Combine peppers, onions and steak.

Let mixture cool, then store in a freezer-friendly container or baggie.

To serve: let cheesesteak mix thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Layer cheesesteak mix and provolone cheese on a bun. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake at 350°F for 10–15 minutes or until cheese has melted.

Nutrition information per serving: 577 calories; 32.9 g fat; 14 g saturated fat; 88.8 mg cholesterol; 39.5 g carbohydrate; 4.1 g fiber; 5.4 g sugar; 30.7 g protein