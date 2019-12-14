Des Moines Man Convicted of Murder in Fatal March Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man accused of shooting and killing a man in the Cheatom Park neighborhood has been found guilty.

Larontez Buchanan, 20, has been convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Buchanan shot 25-year-old Darryn Brooks and left his body in the parking lot of an apartment complex on March 9.

Police say Buchanan admitted to taking Brook's money and car after shooting him. They also found the victim’s blood on his clothes.

At the time of his arrest, Buchanan was already in the Polk County Jail on an unrelated charge. Buchanan's defense argued he may have a mental disorder that would prevent him from understanding the charges against him. But a judge disagreed, and the trial went underway.

Buchanan faces a mandatory life sentence. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

