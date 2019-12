Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Jordan Bohannon's "thanks for the memz" shoes initially divided the Iowa and Iowa State fanbases.

Now, the kicks are uniting Iowans toward a common cause: #FTK.

The shoes are being raffled off, with all the proceeds being donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

As of 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night, the Venmo account @JboISUMemzShoes had accumulated $17,122.

It's unclear how long Bohannon plans to keep the Venmo account open for donations.