Qualities ‘The Deciders’ Want Most in a Presidential Candidate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you could build the perfect presidential candidate, what qualities would you give that person? "The Deciders" talked about the characteristics they are looking for in their ideal candidate.

Carlos Arguello: "I like somebody who is passionate. I do kind of like that animation a little bit more to a degree. I think it's very easy to overdo it, but I really do want somebody who will provide some passion and has a pep in their step."

Hannah Drollinger: "Somebody who has a foundation in reality and has some type of ethical or moral slant or stance. Is that so much to ask for a presidential candidate?"

Robin Thompson: "You can have goals and shoot for a certain goal, but if you can’t get all the way there, meet in the middle and do what you can. It's better to do something than to do nothing."

Ann Rezarch: "Someone who respects that idea that the country is divided and needs to be working toward a more harmonious situation."

Pascha Morgan: "I’m really looking for someone who is going to say 'OK, I don’t know how the heck we got off track here, but let's get back, and let's do it 2019 style so that everybody’s included.'"

Kimberly Dejoode: "Somebody who can think outside of the box so they’re not just looking at themselves, they’re looking at their neighbor."

Sandra Glenn: "I would like some sense that what the person says is what we can expect to happen."

Trevor Brass: "[I want to be] talked to but not talked down to."

Thom Davis: "Charismatic."