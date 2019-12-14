Snow Expected South on Sunday

A storm system across the high plains will impact parts of western Nebraska and western Kansas Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Because a high pressure center continues to dominate most of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, this storm across Nebraska will make a dive to the southeast toward central Kansas and Missouri, as opposed to moving directly east into Iowa.

Sunday will stay mainly dry for Iowans with less wind and chilly afternoon temperatures in the mid 20s. After sunset, snow will begin to trickle into far southern Iowa and continue through the early hours of Monday. Despite this long period of very light snowfall, accumulation will be under 2″ for even the southern border of the state. Dry air will win out most of the time, really decreasing the amount of snow that actually makes it to the ground. Interstate 80 is the farthest north that even some accumulation is anticipated. However, those amounts will be less than a half inch. Because of the minor amounts, very light wind and the timing of this snowfall, no weather headlines are out for this event. As always, use caution on roads that are covered in snow.