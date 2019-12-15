9-Year-Old Inspired by Carson King Donates Over $16K to Iowa Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Carson King joined a 9-year-old Bondurant boy in presenting a check of more than $16,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

We first told you about Sam Hall back in October when he dressed up as King for Halloween. Sam was inspired by King's $3 million crowdfunded donation to the children's hospital. Sam created a sign and Venmo account of his own and ended up raising $16,660.41 for the kids at the hospital.

Sam’s mom, Cindy Sobaski Hall, says they’re “forever grateful for all the generosity and kindness."