Dry Air Will Limit Snowfall Potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopes of a white Christmas look to be dwindling, but snowflakes will flirt with Central Iowa today. A shortwave is moving across Kansas and Missouri today. It's a relatively weak system but has enough lift across our southern neighbors to bring some snow there on the tail end of the weekend.

A band of snow extending north from this weather system brought snow early this morning across parts of Nebraska. Some of that snow will make it into western and southwestern Iowa this morning. Clouds will move in ahead of this band of light snow into Central Iowa through noon with skies becoming mainly cloudy.

A big ridge of high pressure with very dry air is sitting over Wisconsin and Minnesota. This dry air is influencing our weather as well and will continue to limit any snow that may reach the ground in Central Iowa. Late this afternoon, we may saturate enough to see a few flakes starting to fall. Accumulation looks to remain minimal with a dusting to half inch at most in Central Iowa. Southwest and southern Iowa may see more luck with some totals with closer to an inch and isolated 2" totals.

The rest of the week continues on with the dry trend. A big ridge of high pressure sets up over the Central US and that will prevent any moisture or storms during most of the week. We will be cool to start but as the high pressure slides east temperatures will start to go up back to the 40s by the end of the week.

There is a weak shortwave that moves through this part of the county on Thursday-Friday but it looks to be moisture starved, so at most an increase in clouds is expected at the end of the work week.