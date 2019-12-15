Insiders 12/15/19: Tom Steyer Defends Spending His Fortune to Boost Presidential Campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa — Presidential candidate Tom Steyer has faced criticism from some of his competitors for spending his personal money to boost his standing in the polls. Hear how Steyer defended himself against those criticisms.

When “The Deciders” listed the issues they want addressed by the next president, nuclear war was not mentioned, and that is something former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz wants you thinking more about.

One of the biggest perks about serving as Iowa’s governor is living in the historic Terrace Hill mansion in Des Moines. This time of year, it is full of Christmas trees, ornaments and other holiday displays for Gov. Kim Reynolds, her husband, children and grandchildren to enjoy.

Iowa's first gentleman took us inside and shared how the Reynolds get ready for Christmas.

Here is what we have learned so far from The Deciders.