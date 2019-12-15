× Social Media Post Leads to Drug Arrests of Clive Brothers

CLIVE, Iowa — Two Clive brothers face multiple drug charges after police say a social media post by one of them gave officers a lead.

Twenty-year-old Dalton Tish and 21-year-old Logan Tish are charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance. Logan also faces one count of possession with intent to deliver and Dalton faces one count of possession with intent to manufacture.

Court documents show police were alerted to the brothers’ apartment in the 8400 block of Clark Street on Saturday after Logan posted a picture of himself with a gun. He was wanted on another charge at the time. According to court documents, police smelled marijuana and entered the apartment. Officers found 72 Xanax pills along with MDMA and marijuana inside the apartment. Police said both brothers admitted the drugs were theirs.

A gun was not recovered at the scene.