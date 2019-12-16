× Animal Torture Charge Filed for ‘Gruesome’ Killing of Rabbit at ARL

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Carroll man is facing a charge of animal torture after officials at the Animal Rescue League say he “violently” killed a rabbit in its care and left a “gruesome” scene behind.

A statement from ARL CEO Tom Colvin says the ARL staff was preparing to close the Main ARL location at 5424 NE 22nd St. in Des Moines Sunday when staff noticed there was still a man inside the shelter.

They asked 64-year-old Bobby Carothers to leave and minutes after he left staff discovered Petunia, a bunny, had been killed.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the suspect and Carothers was arrested hours later. He is charged with animal torture and trespassing.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Carothers admitted to authorities that, “I killed a rabbit…with a stick.” The complaint also claimed Carothers told an ARL staff member before he left, “I am having rabbit stew tonight.”

Colvin says, “We are devastated, we are shocked, and we are outraged, but beyond that, we are furious. Furious that someone could do this to an innocent animal, furious at the brazen attack on one of our very own, and furious at the lawmakers whose inaction last session will mean the person who did this to Petunia will not get the punishment they deserve.”

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for December 26th. Carothers is being held in the Polk County Jail.

***WARNING: The criminal complaint in the case is very graphic***

View the criminal complaint here.