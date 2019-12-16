× At Amana International Christmas Market- ‘Tis The Season All Year Long

AMANA, Iowa — This is the season for people to be shopping at stores, online, or in some cases quaint shops. In the Amanas one place people like to stop is the International Christmas Market. This store has been a part of the Amana Colonies for a number of years. A few years back it was purchased and moved in with the Amana General Store.

“Over half of the store is our year-round International Christmas Market,” said Carol Zuber, Designer, and Hospitality Manager at the Amana General Store. “We Inge-Glas ornaments from Germany, that’s been around for 450 years hand painted.”

The store sells ornaments from Italy and Ireland, as well as hand-carved Santa’s from an Iowa carver.

The International Christmas Market is not just doing decorations in December. They are open almost year-round.

“In January we just close for a short time for inventory,” said Zuber. “We take all the trees down, we reassemble the trees we redesign our displays, and it starts all new for the year next February.”

So as the person who designs the Christmas room, Zuber does Christmas all year, but still enjoys decorating her own home.

“I truly believe our community here in Amana was based on our faith and the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, we just celebrate his birthday all year round,” said Zuber.

For information on the International Christmas Market- contact the Amana General Store.