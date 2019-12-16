Des Moines Native Wins Championship at U.S. Olympic Trials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana -- A Des Moines boxer is one step closer to achieving his Olympic dream.

Former Des Moines Lincoln Railsplitter Antonio Mireles won the super heavyweight boxing division at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Sunday.

The victory advances Mireles to the next stage of the selection process to represent Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. He will now attend a month-long training camp at the USA Boxing headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado. USA Boxing will then select the boxers to compete at the Olympic qualifying tournament for the Americas in Buenos Aires, Argentina. That tournament is scheduled for March 26-April 3.

Channel 13's John Sears has profiled Mireles multiple times over the years. Mireles won the National Golden Gloves championship in early May.