Extension of ‘No Shave November’ Lets Pleasant Hill Police Help Sick Kids

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Some of the officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department were allowed to extend no-shave November – for a good cause.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Al Pizzano is letting the members of his department take part in no-shave November and December to help children stuck in the hospital during the holidays have a great Christmas.

Officers who pay $25 per month are allowed to grow a mustache or beard. Money collected is counted then matched by Chief Pizzano. The final tally for donations is then used to purchase gifts for children at MercyOne Hospital.

“I just can’t imagine being, having a child in the hospital period so I mean a little bit of light that we can shine,” said Sgt. James Grimes with the PHPD.

This marks the fourth year the Pleasant Hill Police Department has participated in the holiday event.