FACEOFF: Hawkeye Hoops, Bill Fennelly, Iowan Joe Burrow?, UNI Football

Posted 12:02 am, December 16, 2019, by
In this week's Faceoff, Keith Murphy and Mark Freund discuss a promising start to the season for Iowa basketball, an emotional Wednesday night for Bill Fennelly, Iowan Joe Burrow?, and UNI football's playoff run.

