In this week's Faceoff, Keith Murphy and Mark Freund discuss a promising start to the season for Iowa basketball, an emotional Wednesday night for Bill Fennelly, Iowan Joe Burrow?, and UNI football's playoff run.
FACEOFF: Hawkeye Hoops, Bill Fennelly, Iowan Joe Burrow?, UNI Football
