× City of Des Moines Seeks Public Input on Possible E-Scooter Program

DES MOINES, Iowa — City leaders in Des Moines are asking for the public’s input on e-scooters — where they should and shouldn’t be allowed, and what regulations should be put into place concerning their usage.

The Des Moines City Council is conducting a public input survey. Once the survey is complete, the city council will review it.

If it’s approved, Des Moines could see an e-scooter sharing program trial launched as early as next summer.

You can take the survey here. The deadline is January 19th.