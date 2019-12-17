× Clive Keeping Kids Physically Active During Winter Break

CLIVE, Iowa — Winter break is quickly approaching for schools in the metro and parents are wondering, what will they do with their kids while they’re still at work. Clive is meeting that need with its seven-day Fun, Snow, and Sled Camp.

The camp is for kids ages eight to 12 and runs from December 23rd to January 3rd. Some things they will be doing this year include going ice skating, sledding, skiing, bowling, swimming at Urbandale’s indoor pool and even making breakfast with a dietician from Hy-Vee. The best thing is that all parents have to do is drop their kids off.

“So it’s just an opportunity for parents to sign their kids up. We do the rest will take care of the field trips with a lot of, you know, great opportunities for kids to keep busy over the break,” Recreation Manager, Doug Harris said.

Harris said they started this program last year mimicking the Clive summer camp to help parents out during winter break. They realized it was also a great way to keep kids physically active during winter break.

“You hear about, you know, kids staying at home playing in front of or watching TV or even just video games and this gives them another opportunity for them to get out, stay active and really get outdoors,” Harris said.

Parents also don’t have to pay for all seven days. Each day is $50 and Clive encourages you to bring your kids on the days you have to work or take them to the camp when you know they’ll enjoy the field trips on that particular day. Registration is still open, go to cityofclive.org to learn more about the program.