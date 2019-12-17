Former Obama Official Brings Warning to Iowa About Nuclear Weapons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When Ernest Moniz travels to Iowa, he tends to bring a warning with him. A few years ago, he wanted people to take the urgent threat of climate change more seriously. In the years that followed, that issue did become a larger part of conversations nationally. In the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, for example, the candidates talk about that issue far more than in any previous campaign cycle.

These days, Moniz--who previously served as the U.S. Secretary of Energy under President Barack Obama--travels with a warning about nuclear weapons. Moniz serves as the chief executive officer and co-chair of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a non-profit organization.