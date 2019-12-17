Hundreds Rally at Iowa State Capitol Before Impeachment Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hundreds gathered at the Iowa State Capitol on the eve of the US House of Representatives voting on impeaching President Donald Trump.

West Des Moines resident Carla Olson said it is important to hold the government accountable.

“Holding this president accountable for the behavior, for the lies and for the attempts at destroying our country,” Olson said.

Sixty-five-year-old Clive resident Czendi Parsons said this is the first time she has been politically active.

“I always believed that despite the differences between the two parties, everybody really cared about the country. This man truly is an abomination,” Parsons said.

The ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ rally stems from accusations that Trump asked Ukraine for help to boost his chances of a second term.

On Tuesday, Iowa Reps. Cindy Axne, Abby Finkenauer and Dave Loebsack said they would vote for the president’s impeachment.

Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said, “Come on now. Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer are not representing their district. I mean Donald Trump won that first district.”

If passed in the House, the articles head over to the Senate for trial.

“It’s dead. It’s dead. There’s nothing there. It’s absolutely dead. We’ve seen everything that they have to show. We have constitutional scholars that didn’t vote for Trump that are telling us there is no impeachable offense,” Kaufman said.

One thing rally goers and Kaufmann can agree on is the lasting effect.

Des Moines resident Jennifer Nellans said, “If we don’t hold this president accountable, I think our democracy will be in jeopardy for a long time to come.”

Kaufmann said it is important to think about the next generation.

"If you can impeach a president because of something that doesn’t even begin to rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, it opens the door,” Kaufmann said.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday.