Iowa DPS Now Investigating Claims of Human Experimentation at Glenwood Resource Center

GLENWOOD, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Safety is now part of an investigation into claims that the residents of the Glenwood Resource Center, which treats intellectually and physically disabled Iowans including children, were subject to human experiments.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Human Services issued a statement Tuesday about the inclusion of the DPS in the investigation:

“On Friday, Director Garcia requested support from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to assist in reviewing additional allegations made in the course of her fact-finding efforts. The Department of Human Services (DHS) will continue to be transparent and provide updates as this unfolds, being careful not to jeopardize any aspect of the investigation. Additionally, DHS is working with Glenwood Resource Center (GRC) Parent Family Group to arrange a town hall to hear from, and speak directly with, families.”

The U.S. Department of Justice is already investigating. The DOJ sent a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds on November 21st. It states that investigators are looking into “harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments.” DHS says the focus is on “sexual arousal” and “optimal hydration” studies allegedly performed on Glenwood residents.

The DOJ is also concerned about “inadequate medical, nursing … and behavioral health care, harmful restraint practices and incidents of needless physical injury.”

Glenwood’s Superintendent, Jerry Rea, has been placed on paid administrative leave because of the allegations.

Gov. Reynolds says the state is cooperating in the investigation and, “It is not acceptable, it is not adequate and we are making changes.”