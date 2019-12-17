× Iowa Rep. Dave Loebsack Will Vote For Impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All three Iowa Democrats in Congress have now publicly stated they will support impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Dave Loebsack announced his support for impeachment in a statement released on Tuesday.

“I did not come to Congress to impeach a president. But to ensure our democracy is not permanently weakened, there is no other option but to support the articles of impeachment that the Judiciary Committee has presented to the full House of Representatives,” said Loebsack.

Loebsack’s full statement reads:

“This is a somber time not only for Congress, but the nation as a whole. At each stage of this investigation, I have proceeded judiciously and carefully examined the evidence presented to the House. I truly believe it is unfortunate that we are even in this position, but in our system of government no one is above the law, including the President. Going forward, we must not allow the actions of this President to set an example for future office holders that will further erode our democracy. Even with the unprecedented obstruction from the Administration, including the refusal to provide documents and allow witnesses to testify, the facts surrounding these very serious accusations leave little room for interpretation and the case that has been laid out is clear. I did not come to Congress to impeach a president. But to ensure our democracy is not permanently weakened, there is no other option but to support the articles of impeachment that the Judiciary Committee has presented to the full House of Representatives.”

Loebsack joins fellow Iowa Reps. Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer in supporting both articles of impeachment. Republican Congressman Steve King is expected to vote against the articles of impeachment.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Wednesday.