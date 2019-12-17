× Police: Man Tased After Gun Falls Out of His Coat During Fight with Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Carlisle man is in the Polk County Jail after police say he got into a fight with a Des Moines police officer during a traffic stop and a gun fell out of his coat.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Green is being held on charges of carrying weapons, interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, and driving while barred.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says an officer pulled over Green early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Leland on a traffic violation. During the stop, an altercation began between Green and the officer and a gun fell out of Green’s coat.

The officer and Green ended up on the ground during the struggle and police say Green tried to grab the gun. The officer then used a taser on Green and he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.