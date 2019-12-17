× Rep. Abby Finkenauer Announces She Will Vote ‘Yes’ on Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON, DC — Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer says she will vote for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Finkenauer is the first Iowa Democrat in Congress to announce her intentions publicly.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Finkenauer writes that she support both articles because her oath to uphold the Constitution demands it. “This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections,” Finkenauer writes, “It’s about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy.”

Fellow Iowa Democrats Cindy Axne and Dave Loebsack have not announced how they will vote. Republican Steve King, an ardent support of President Trump, is expected to vote against the articles of impeachment.

Here is Finkenauer’s full statement: