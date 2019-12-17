Cindy Axne Says She Will Support Both Articles of Impeachment Against President Trump
WASHINGTON, DC — Both of Iowa’s freshmen Congresswomen will vote in favor of articles of impeachement against President Trump.
On Tuesday afternoon, Congresswoman Cindy Axne announced that she will vote ‘yes’ in a House vote scheduled for Wednesday. Axne’s announcement came minutes after Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced that she, too, will vote ‘yes’.
Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack has not announced how he will vote as of early Tuesday afternoon. Republican Congressman Steve King is expected to vote against the articles of impeachment.
Axne released this statement Tuesday explaining her vote:
“I came to Congress to work for middle class Iowans — getting people better health care and better-paying jobs while making the federal government more accountable.
When I took the oath of office, I swore to protect the Constitution and our democracy. After carefully reviewing the evidence presented from the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, it’s clear the President abused his power by using $400 million in taxpayer money for his own personal, political gain and obstructed justice by ordering his administration to refuse to testify or provide subpoenaed documents.
That’s why today, I am announcing my support for the articles of impeachment.
While the impeachment process continues, I will continue my work to lower health care and drug costs, increase access to job training programs, and help our neighbors affected by natural disasters.”