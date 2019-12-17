× Cindy Axne Says She Will Support Both Articles of Impeachment Against President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC — Both of Iowa’s freshmen Congresswomen will vote in favor of articles of impeachement against President Trump.

On Tuesday afternoon, Congresswoman Cindy Axne announced that she will vote ‘yes’ in a House vote scheduled for Wednesday. Axne’s announcement came minutes after Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced that she, too, will vote ‘yes’.

Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack has not announced how he will vote as of early Tuesday afternoon. Republican Congressman Steve King is expected to vote against the articles of impeachment.

Axne released this statement Tuesday explaining her vote: