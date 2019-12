Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK, Iowa -- Watch out, Ed Wilson ... these kids are coming for your job.

Emily Gerlich's kindergarten class at Orchard Hills Elementary School in Norwalk recently completed a unit on weather. The kids learned about weather around the world and how it varies from state to state and country to country. As a final project the kids created their own video forecasts complete with tips on dressing and playing in the weather. Here's more of their fantastic work: