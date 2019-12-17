× Webster City Secret Santa Buys Out First Week of ‘Mister Rogers’ Movie

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A Secret Santa is making it easier for everyone in one Iowa town to catch the new film about Mr. Rogers — for free.

In Webster City, someone secretly bought up every ticket for the first week’s showing of the film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at the Webster Theater on the city’s Main Street.

The film opens there on December 20th and all people have to do is show up and grab a seat. The theater suggests patrons do their own kind deed in turn, such as making a donation to a food pantry.

The identity of the donor isn’t being made public.