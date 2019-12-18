× Casey’s General Store Transitioning Pizza Box Top Coupons to Digital App

ANKENY, Iowa — It will soon be the end of an era for Iowa’s favorite gas station pizza.

Casey’s General Stores is transitioning away from the box top pizza coupons that you probably have a drawer full of right now in your kitchen. Instead, the chain is going to a digital points system managed through its app.

If you have any of the box top coupons now you can take them into any Casey’s Store starting January 1st to get them transferred into digital points.

The box tops will no longer be accepted starting in March of next year.