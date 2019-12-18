× Johnston School District Was on Lockdown During Camp Dodge’s Active Situation

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Johnston Community Schools went on lockdown while there was an active situation at Camp Dodge Wednesday.

According to Director Communications Laura Sprague the lockdown lasted 30 minutes.

“We were informed of an active situation at Camp Dodge. The proximity of Johnston Schools to Camp Dodge means that when they are aware of a situation we have to be as well,” Sprague said.

All schools in the district participated. While on lockdown no one was allowed to leave or enter the building.

It was an early dismissal for the district, with the secondary schools already out. The elementary schools were supposed to end at 2:35 p.m.

“This meant that elementary kids would not being going home as normally scheduled and any secondary students still at school for practice or a club activity would remain at school,” Sprague said.

Johnston Parent Steve Sutton was impressed by how quickly the district communicated the lockdown.

“First you know it’s a call no parent wants to receive, but then I was thankful because the Johnston School District was so fast to notify us and let us know what was going on. That made me a little bit at ease,” Sutton said.

Sprague said the information was released to parents within 20 minutes of the situation via email, phone, text message and social media.

The lockdown was lifted around 3:00 p.m. and after school activities continued as normal.