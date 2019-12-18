‘Perceived Threat’ Leads to Lockdown at Camp Dodge, Johnston Businesses and Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP DODGE, Iowa -- Johnston police and officials at Camp Dodge are looking for answers after a 911 call from the military base lead to a lock down around the Johnston community on Wednesday.

At 1:39 pm on Wednesday a call was placed from Building 12 on the Iowa National Guard base reporting a 'perceived threat.' Within five minutes a Johnston police officer arrived on scene, followed shortly by dozens of other officers from the department as well as the Iowa State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The entire base was put on lockdown, as were Johnston Community Schools and some nearby businesses. An 'all clear' was given around 3:00 pm after officers failed to find anything suspicious on the base. Despite the fact nothing was found, authorities say the caller did the right thing.

"I I don't believe it was a swatting incident," said Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Osberg, "Someone perceived a threat and they did what they were supposed to do and notified law enforcement."

Iowa National Guard officials say their soldiers' training came into play as well today.

"We conduct periodic drills for active shooter," said Lieutenant Colonel Mike Wunn, "we have periodic drills to rehearse that training to prepare if there is a situation like that."

More details are expected as the investigation into the threat on the base continues.