Police: Man Fired Shots Into Home Where Baby Son Was Located, Led Officers On Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges ranging from possessing drugs to assault following a drive-by shooting that ended in a police chase late Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, the incident happened just before 10:10 p.m. at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 10 block of Hillside Avenue. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Richards fired shots through a window of the home, into a room where his baby son was located.

One of the victims gave police a detailed description of the vehicle Richards took off in and police spotted the car less than five minutes later.

Richards led police on a chase that ended with a PIT maneuver at Southwest 9th and Rose, where police took him into custody.

Officers found two pellet guns and multiple drugs in Richards’ vehicle. He now faces charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, carrying weapons, domestic assault, and child endangerment.

Richards is being held in the Polk County Jail.