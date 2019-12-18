× Statewide Program Providing Free Opioid-Reversal Drug

MASON CITY, Iowa — A new program in Iowa aims to make Narcan, an opioid-reversal drug, more widely available to the public.

The tele-naloxone program is simple, all you have to do is set up a consultation over video chat with a pharmacist, and then Narcan is mailed to you for free.

Throughout Iowa, opioids are climbing in popularity. Some worry that having Narcan easily available will encourage more opioid use, but the Cerro Gordo County’s Sheriff’s Office believes it will be a positive change.

“Anybody in a position that could save a life and had access to it on both counts it would be true that it would be a positive for the community,” said Chief Deputy David Hepperly.

Some sheriff and police departments are considering carrying Narcan as part of their gear.

Anyone interested in getting a free kit can visit naloxoneiowa.org to schedule a consultation.