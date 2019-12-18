Story City Artist Lands Job Sculpting President Trump from LEGOs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Chris Ihle of Story City quit his job at Wells Fargo eight months ago to pursue his dream of building life-sized LEGO statues. His first client was for one of the largest realty firms in the country, the stars of Million Dollar Homes L.A. on the Bravo Network. His second project was a life-sized statue of Iowa Legend, singer Simon Estes.

Now Ihle has landed a job building a statue of President Trump. The LEGO Trump will be used in an event for the Republican Party of Iowa in January.

“Sometimes when the leader of the free world is interested in having you build a life-size Lego statue of him people could say well there’s politics involved,” said Ihle. “Eight months ago we were working out of my garage in Story City, if he’s interested in our work we are interested￼ in helping him.”

While Landing the President is a big deal, Ihle is also excited about opening his first LEGO Statue Gallery in Las Vegas￼￼

“We signed a contract with the Circa Casino to provide the only place in the world where somebody can walk in and order a life-size Lego statue of them or a loved one,” said Ihle. “It’s going to be the only place in the world like that.”

A new casino is under construction downtown Las Vegas at One Fremont Street.

Ihle has also agreed to work with the West Minster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. He'll create sculptures of people and dogs. He is also in negotiation to open a gallery in Europe.

Ihle is still getting started with his venture and doesn’t have a store or a website just yet.