Century-Old Barn Travels Two Miles For New Lease on Life

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa- The fields here southwest of Duncombe are pretty much clear of fall crops this December. That left plenty of room for a giant 105 year old barn to be hauled across the landscape.

Matt and Libby Mitchell purchased the barn from a nearby land owner who planned to demolish the structure.

“This is kind of what I think what I what made Iowa these old barns,” said Matt Mitchell. “The barn is 105 years old and that’s this is what Iowa’s like, if the Barn could talk the history about it.”

The couple has already remodeled a small barn on their property, where Matt’s Grandpa once lived.

“We didn’t want to plan for Morton building we wanted something it was real,” said Libby. “We’ve been working on it all summer we were cleaning out the mow, because it was full of hay.”

The Mitchells used some grant money from the Iowa Barn Foundation to assist in hiring the house moving company to relocate the structure. The movers will then slide the barn sideways on rollers right onto the new foundation.

“Good neighbors, good community behind you, good friends, if you put your mind to it you can do it, just a lots of support and working hard,” said Libby of the two barn projects they’ve taken on.