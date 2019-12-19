× Hearing Thursday for Former Lincoln Coach Accused of Threatening Referee

DES MOINES, Iowa — The former Lincoln High School football coach who is facing charges of harassment is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Former coach Jason Storm is charged with one count of first-degree harassment after a heated argument with a referee during a Lincoln High School football game.

The Lincoln quarterback, who is Storm’s son, was involved in a hard hit on the field that Storm believed was targeting. The referee did not throw a flag.

Storm screamed at the official from the sideline and then ran onto the field to threaten him face-to-face. A criminal complaint in the case claims he threatened to “f—–g kill” the referee.

Storm had to be physically restrained and removed from the stadium.

He later apologized and resigned from his position.

Storm has pleaded not guilty and his pre-trial conference is scheduled for Thursday at 9:45 a.m. in Polk County.