Iowa Auditor, FBI to Announce Results of ‘Major Investigation’ Thursday Afternoon

Posted 11:08 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, December 19, 2019

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A news conference is being held Thursday afternoon to announce the results of a “major investigation,” according to Iowa’s Auditor Rob Sand’s office.

A news release says the investigation was performed in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation but did not reveal any other details.

The conference is being held at 2:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.

