Iowans React to President Trump’s Impeachment

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowans on both sides of the aisle say their feelings on President Donald Trump’s impeachment didn’t change their opinions on his actions or how they view his presidency as a whole.

Democratic activist Deb Hansen said she thinks impeaching a president, regardless of party affiliation, is disappointing, but she said she believes President Trump is in the wrong.

“You hate to see that happen, I think it's bad for the country,” Hansen said. “I think it is divisive for the country but yet I think things were done and the President needs to be held accountable for some of his actions."

Republican activist Gloria Mazza disagreed, saying she thinks the entire impeachment process was a sham and said she believes there wasn’t any evidence President Trump did anything wrong.

"From the beginning, it was very obvious it was partisan,” Mazza said. “The Republicans weren't allowed in the hearings held in the Capitol basement. Once it came out onto the floor in the judiciary, they didn't have representation so to me, it's been kind of a sham and one-sided from the beginning."

Hansen said she believes even though President Trump has been impeached in the House, people will continue to stick with their party and that it’s the independent voters who could make a difference in the 2020 election.

“Independents, I’m hoping, will listen to some of these people that have testified and read some of the things, the letter he wrote to Nancy Pelosi, the rantings of ridiculousness,” Hansen said. “If they look at that and read that I’m hoping that that will change and I’m hoping there’s excitement in the Democratic Party.”

Mazza said she thinks President Trump has a good chance at re-election and his supporters stand by him for many reasons.

“He put in 266,000 jobs. Unemployment is the lowest it's been in 50 years, military is strong, he's trying to secure the border, he is doing the things he said he would do and that's why he is still so popular with the base,” Mazza said.