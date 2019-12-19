Older Iowans Enjoy Cookie Decorating at Senior Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa –Seniors in Johnston enjoyed holiday cheer by doing something they might not get around to anymore: decorate Christmas cookies.

Alice Woody said, “I don’t do that anymore. My family is all grown and gone, but I had five children, so you get a lot of this growing up.”

Woody was excited to decorate a sugar cookie with frosting and sprinkles at Crown Point Community Center in Johnston. That’s also a site for Polk county meals for seniors. Organizers expected about 75 people for the holiday celebration.

"They come just to enjoy the holiday season with some recreation and socialization. Just an activity where we can really have fun, and a lot of people remember decorating cookies when they were younger. I do. And, just have a good time enjoying the season and each other,” said Johnston Recreation Coordinator Nathan Osmundson.

Earlier this month, they made ornaments at the center. They also had a bus tour to see holiday lights.