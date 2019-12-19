State Auditor Rob Sand Announces Embezzlement Investigation of Former MWA Executive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A former executive with the Metro Waste Authority is accused of stealing nearly two million dollars from the organization using a series of sham companies.

State Auditor Rob Sand announced the results of the investigation into MWA finances on Thursday. Sand's office found that former MWA Director of Operations Jeff Dworek was responsible for "improper disbursements" of $1.83 million dollars.

According to the Auditor's report, Dworek approved payments of $1.17 million dollars to a company called Britad. That company was owned by Dworek and his wife. The MWA cannot find any record of any services actually provided by the company.

The Auditor questioned another $656,000 payed to Lemar Programming Company, LLC. That company was owned by Tracy Lemar, a friend of Dworek. According to the Auditor's report, everytime a payment was made from MWA to LPC, LPC would then in turn deposit half that amount into a Britad account.

Dworek resigned from his position in March 2017 as he was being pressed for details about the payments.

Criminal charges haven't been announced but the FBI is also investigating Dworek.