Family Delivers Blankets and Holiday Cheer to Babies in the NICU

DES MOINES, Iowa –Christmas came early to Blank Children's Hospital, with a delivery to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Sydney Petersen, her baby daughter Izzy, and family members dropped off 200 swaddle blankets, hair bows for the baby girls, and breakfast for NICU families and staff. It’s part of the Love, Izzy Project.

"She's pretty special, so it's a special day for us," said Petersen.

Izzy was born in May with Pierre Robin Sequence. That meant an extended stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Blank Children's Hospital.

Her parents weren't able to dress her for about a month. They could only swaddle her with a hospital blanket. That inspired them to design their own swaddle blankets and donate one to Blank for every blanket someone buys.

They made their first delivery on the Friday before Christmas. "It's really just to give the families holiday cheer, a little bit of sunshine with the hope of bridging the gap between NICU and home until they can go home."

Their goal is to donate 1,000 in the next year, and then expand this program to other hospitals in the future.

You can learn more on the Love, Izzy Project’s website.