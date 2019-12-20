Former Metro Waste Authority Executive Faces Federal Fraud Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A former executive at Metro Waste Authority now faces federal charges after allegations he stole over a million dollars from the company.

Jeff Dworek, 54, is charged with ten counts of mail fraud. The charges come after State Auditor Rob Sand announced that an investigation into Metro Waste Authority finances found Dworek was responsible for "improper disbursements" of $1.83 million.

According to the indictment, Dworek mailed fraudulent invoices to Metro Waste Authority for payment while he served as director of operations from 2012 to 2017. According to the auditor's report, Dworek approved payments of $1.17 million to a company called Britad, which was owned by Dworek and his wife. As a result, Metro Waste Authority paid Britad the payments to Dworek's benefit.

Dworek resigned from his position in March 2017 as he was being pressed for details about the payments.

Dworek's trial is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.