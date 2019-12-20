HUD Awards Des Moines $328K for Affordable Housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The US Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded the City of Des Moines $328,277 in housing vouchers.

The City of Des Moines said this is the first time it's been awarded money from the HUD mainstream voucher program.

With these vouchers, 60 non-elderly people with disabilities who were previously homeless will have a place to call home.

"These are folks that likely have lower income or no income, so it will help them move into apartments across the community and help pay for that rent for them," Polk County Continuum of Care Executive Director Angie Arthur said.

Assistant City Manger Malcolm Hankins said it was important for the city and other agencies to work together in applying for this much-needed assistance.

"Affordable housing is important to any community, and this voucher program allows us to address some of those who are the most needy in our communities. Again it helps with those who are not elderly but disabled, those near or experiencing homelessness. More than 60 vouchers can go a long way to help move that along," Hankins said.

Arthur said having a place to call home is makes a big difference in a person's life.

"Think about how much more established and set and calm in your life you are if you have a place to live and call home," Arthur said.

Arthur and the city both said this is an important step to breaking the barrier to affordable housing and helping those who need it most.

"It is one of many steps that we need to take. Just like it's collaboration to pull together and to work with the application and administering this program, we are really going to need to pull together as a community to look at the affordability of housing for our community for people of all income levels but particularly for individuals that are lower incomed,” Arthur said.

The application process for the vouchers will start next spring and vouchers will be issued in July.