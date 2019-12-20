Mic’d Santa: Listen in to Old St. Nick’s Priceless Interactions With Children at Valley West Mall

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- While traditional shopping malls are struggling to fight online shopping, they've got one thing that simply can't be found online, Santa's lap. Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore was lucky enough to see all the magic Santa's workshop has in store for kids at Valley West Mall and what kids this year are asking for. Click on the video for more.
