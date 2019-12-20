Mic’d Santa: Listen in to Old St. Nick’s Priceless Interactions With Children at Valley West Mall

Posted 7:55 am, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56AM, December 20, 2019
Data pix.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- While traditional shopping malls are struggling to fight online shopping, they've got one thing that simply can't be found online, Santa's lap. Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore was lucky enough to see all the magic Santa's workshop has in store for kids at Valley West Mall and what kids this year are asking for. Click on the video for more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.