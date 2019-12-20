Officials Reveal What Led to False ‘Active Shooter’ Report at Camp Dodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Iowa National Guard officials revealed what led to a lockdown situation at Camp Dodge earlier this week. Officials say a combination of factors led to the false report of an active shooter.

Colonel Michael Wunn says after recent attacks at military bases around the country, bases were asked to increase security measures and personnel were reminded to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

Early Wednesday, as a proactive measure, the Camp Dodge supply warehouse locked doors that are normally unlocked. Non-warehouse personnel mistook the locked doors to be part of an active situation and that eventually led to the decision to call 911. During this time, Wunn says there were also concerns related to a former soldier who had recently made threats to Camp Dodge personnel.

It has now been determined that there was no actual threat to the base.