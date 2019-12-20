× Police Say Woman Intentionally Hit Teen with Car Because Victim was Hispanic

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police say a Des Moines woman ran down a 14-year old girl because she was Hispanic.

Officers announced Thursday that 42-year old Nicole Poole Franklin of Des Moines was charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say Poole Franklin was driving near Indian Hills Jr. High School on December 9th, saw the victim, and left the roadway to hit her while she was on the sidewalk. Poole Franklin left without checking on the girl.

The 14-year old suffered several injuries.

Clive Police say Poole Franklin then went to a West Des Moines gas station and started yelling racists comments towards a cashier, who was also Hispanic. She was arrested there and has been in the Polk County Jail since.

Along with attempted murder, Poole Franklin is charged with assault, 5th degree theft, consumption/intoxication, and possession.

Investigators say they will look into hate crime charges.

Clive police say they have talked with the victim and her family to make sure they have support after the incident. The victim missed one week of school but is now back in class.

The family has asked for privacy at this time.