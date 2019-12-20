White Christmas Can be Found Near Boone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa — While much of Iowa is without snow for Christmas, at Seven Oaks Recreation in Boone, there is plenty of groomed snow great for skiing. The air temperature has been in the 40s, making great weather for being on the slopes.

“It’s been great. We got an early start making snow and we got some cold weather and we got some warm weather which brought a lot of people out,” said Joel Bryan, Seven Oaks general manager. “Pre-Christmas you never know what your crowds are going to be like. Tonight was our first Thursday night. Jones soda night, so we having a couple hundred people show up tonight to enjoy the great weather.”

The lower ticket prices on Wednesday and Thursday nights are more attractive to families, college and high school students.

“Just trying to go down first and if I fall down we can all have a laugh,” said Nick Wakefield, a 2019 Roland Story graduate. "We’re here skiing with some high school buddies because we're all at a college. We're back for Christmas break. It’s nice to get back together￼.”

“It’s great to get back with my buddies,” said Nick Stole of Roland. “I go to South Dakota State. It's kind of a far drive, so I don’t see them very often.”

Seven Oaks has done well with this weather but wouldn’t mind some natural snow.

“We really need to get some snowflakes from the sky. That gets people thinking about doing outdoor winter activities,” said Bryan. “People understand we’re committed to making snow whenever we can and that as long as Mother Nature is cooperating, we will have the snow.”

