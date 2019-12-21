× Brother of Former Iowa Hawkeye QB C.J. Beathard Fatally Stabbed

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Clayton Beathard, the 22-year-old brother of former Iowa Hawkeye quarterback C.J. Beathard, was stabbed to death Saturday morning.

According to police, Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed during an altercation outside a bar in Nashville, Tennessee. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized.

Police said the stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar & Grill and then turned physical when the parties went outside.

Clayton’s brother C.J. was a quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2012-2016 and currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one,” said the 49ers in a statement.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers pic.twitter.com/w1mjxV1AeB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 21, 2019

Clayton was a talented football player himself and was the starting quarterback for Long Island University.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in the stabbings.