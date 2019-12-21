Morningside Claims Back-to-Back NAIA Football Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAMBLING, Louisiana -- Morningside College won its second consecutive NAIA national championship with a 40-38 win over Marian University.

Morningside’s Joe Dolincheck completed 30 of 44 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns. Reid Jurgensmeier caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Arnijae Ponder rushed for 130 yards on 30 carries.

The title game was a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in NAIA. Both teams had a combined record of 25-0 coming into the game.

Morningside finishes the season 14-0 to remain undefeated for the second season in a row.